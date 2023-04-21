Theatre fest ends with play on state problems

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 20

Amidst the onslaught of political rallies and the hustle-bustle in Jalandhar, a series of plays satiated the cultural taste buds of the city art aficionados recently. The week-long feast of plays in Punjabi — from different parts of the state — the 3rd KL Saigal Memorial Utsav 2023 — came to a close on Monday with the play Oedipus 2.0. Local theatre group Yuvaa, hosted and curated the festival, with the final play being their production at the festival.

This was the third edition of the Punjabi Rang Utsav. While the first two editions were organised in 2018 and 2019, there was a gap of three years due to the Covid pandemic. The festival had to be cancelled twice.

This edition brought plays from Amritsar by Kewal Dhaliwal and Rajinder Singh, from Patiala by Lakha Lehri, Sahib Singh from Mohali, Sangeeta Gupta from Chandigarh and Ankur Sharma from Jalandhar, for the theatre-starved audiences of Jalandhar.

The themes of the plays revolved around stories of the marginalised or the exploited in plays like ‘Bhukh Aag Hai’, ‘Mai Ro Na Lawaa Ek Vaar’, ‘Dhann Likhari Nankaa’, and ‘Nasalghaat’. Meanwhile, ‘Lockdown’ narrated a love story in the midst of chaos and isolation caused by the sudden announcement of a lockdown. The festival came to a close with Yuvaa’s new play Oedipus 2.0, making a bold and stark statement about the state of affairs in present day Punjab.

Penned by Ankur Sharma and Davinder Gill, and directed by Ankur Sharma, the play adapted from the legendary Freudian Greek Classic Oedipus of Sophocles, narrated the tale of a local leader in Punjab whose only son eventually left for foreign lands. With Covid, cancer and arsenic-laden references pointing to the plight of Punjab, it was a play detailing the curse on the land.