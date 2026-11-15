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Home / Jalandhar / Theatre festival opens with ‘Bunkar’; Danish Iqbal wins audience’s hearts

Theatre festival opens with ‘Bunkar’; Danish Iqbal wins audience’s hearts

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:19 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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Actor Danish Iqbal performs during a theatre festival in Jalandhar.
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The 12th Annual National Theatre Festival of Jalandhar, YUVAA Rang Utsav (YRU) 2026 opened today at K L Saigal Memorial Hall. The opening play of YRU '26 was performed by Rangsaaz theatre group from Mumbai. The play titled 'Bunkar' was conceptualised and performed by film and OTT actor Danish Iqbal. The play is a combination of two stories.

'Hero - A Love Story' has everything that a memorable love story needs: a young hero growing up along the winding roads of youth, his extraordinary beloved and a treacherous friend who finds a way to intrude into their love story. But what happens next? This cinematic story by acclaimed storyteller Ravi Bule takes us through the narrow lanes of fantasy before suddenly emerging into the wide-open fields of life.

'Cycle Story' is a mesmerising song sung by an adolescent, with his bicycle serving as its refrain. The bicycle is woven into the very fabric of the story as a vibrant and luminous presence, giving the narrative the dynamic energy that adolescence deserves. Here, the bicycle is not merely a means of transport; it is a metaphor for Sundar's radiant youth-his curiosity, his sense of freedom and his restless desire to discover the world.

Riding his bicycle, Sundar wants to measure the entire earth and know everything there is to know. Gradually, the bicycle becomes a mirror through which he observes both the world and himself-until, in a way, he himself becomes the bicycle.

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This becomes a meaningful journey for Sundar-one whose deeper significance continues to unfold throughout the years of his life. The play has also been selected to be performed at Bharat Rang Mahotsav in 2027. Jalandhar enjoyed it with a packed house of audience loving it. The second day of the event will feature another interesting production, 'Chidiyaghar', tomorrow.

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