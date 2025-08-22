DT
Home / Jalandhar / Play ‘Azaad Aurat’ staged at CT Group campus

Play ‘Azaad Aurat’ staged at CT Group campus

Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:52 AM Aug 22, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Artistes perform the play ‘Azad Aurat’ held at CT Group.
CT Group of Institutions, Shahpur Campus, hosted a thought-provoking theatrical performance Azaad Aurat at the Sardarni Manjit Kaur Auditorium. Written and directed by Sukh Gill, the play featured a seven-member cast that delivered a powerful narrative highlighting the struggles, resilience, and aspirations of women.

The initiative was organised with the intention of creating awareness on women’s freedom, rights, and empowerment, while also promoting theatre as a medium of self-expression and social reflection. The event was graced by Dr. Manbir Singh, Managing Director, CT Group, Dr. Sangram Singh, Director Campus, faculty members, and students, all of whom appreciated the performance for its strong social message.

The production explored themes of freedom, identity, and the right to dream, with compelling dialogues such as, “Jo zinda dil apni udaan bhare, wahi hai Azaad Aurat; Jo band sanson ko khuli hawayon mein badle, wahi hai Azaad Aurat; Jo apne sapnon pe lage taale ko safalta ki kunji de, wahi hai Azaad Aurat.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Arjan Singh, Dean of Student Welfare, said, “Theatre is not just entertainment, it is a mirror of society. It nurtures creativity, enhances mental development, and builds empathy among students. Performances like Azaad Aurat inspire young minds to reflect on pressing social issues such as women’s rights and play a vital role in shaping socially responsible citizens.”

Expressing his thoughts, Dr. Manbir Singh, Managing Director, CT Group, remarked, “At CT Group, we strongly believe that education must go hand in hand with awareness and values. Theatre is a powerful medium that not only entertains but also enlightens.

By staging plays like Azaad Aurat, we aim to instill sensitivity, confidence, and social responsibility among our students while standing firmly for the cause of women’s empowerment.” The evening concluded with resounding appreciation from the audience, who lauded the performance for raising awareness about women’s freedom and equality.

