Theft accused dies in Kapurthala police station, wife cries foul

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, September 19

A person allegedly accused of stealing a bike died under mysterious circumstances in Kapurthala city police station on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Roshan Lal (25) of Ratta Nau Abad village. He was reportedly apprehended by the police on Sunday on the complaint of a shopkeeper. Seema, the wife of the deceased, has levelled allegations of custodial death of her husband and has demanded registration of a criminal case against guilty cops.

Fine by afternoon, dead by evening I got a call from the police station on Sunday afternoon to send a meal for my husband. In the evening, I got a call that he has passed away. How could he die so soon? Seema, wife of deceased Roshan Lal Postmortem will make things clear Our preliminary investigation does not point to anything fishy. The cause of death would be known only after the postmortem. Navneet Singh Bains, SSP

She said she got a call from the police station in afternoon yesterday to send a meal for her husband. “Later in the evening, I got a call that he has passed away and that we can take his body from the Civil Hospital mortuary. My husband was not ill. So how could he die so soon?” she asked.

SSP Navneet Singh Bains said he had deputed SP (Investigation) Harvinder Singh to investigate the matter. “Our preliminary investigation does not point to anything fishy. The cause of death would be known only after the postmortem.”

SP Harvinder Singh said, “The deceased was not in our custody. He was found lying unwell near mandi. Our team took him to hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. In any case, we will get the postmortem conducted tomorrow. We have tried to pacify the family by replying to all their allegations and queries.”

Meanwhile, Jalandhar Range DIG S Bhupati, too, has taken a note of the matter and asked SSP to send him a report on it.

#custodial death #human rights #Kapurthala