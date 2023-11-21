Theft accused PO arrested

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) absconding since last year. Investigating officer Hans Raj said the accused has been identified as Jaswant Lal, a resident of Bir Pind village. The accused was wanted in a case of theft registered in 2017 and was declared a PO in 2022. OC

Car parked outside temple stolen

Phagwara: A Maruti Alto car bearing the registration number PB-10BQ-1260 was reportedly stolen from outside Shri Vishwakarma Temple on the Phagwara-Banga road. Car owner Rahul Saroj, a resident of Green Land locality, told the police that he went to pay obeisance at the temple after parking his car outside, but found his vehicle stolen when he came out. The police have registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC in this regard.

