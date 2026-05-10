Theft at govt tubewell disrupts water supply

Fear among residents continues to grow as incidents of theft are reportedly on the rise in the Phagwara area. In the latest incident reported from Mohalla Gobindpura, unidentified thieves allegedly broke into a government tubewell installed at a community marriage hall after cutting the lock of the main gate and fled after stealing electrical wires connected to the motor. The theft disrupted water supply in the locality, causing considerable inconvenience to residents.

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According to information shared by a local resident identified as Bharat, the incident came to light in the morning when people reached the site and found that the gate hooks had been cut using a sharp tool. He further stated that the wires connected to the motor were also found missing. The matter was immediately brought to the notice of the concerned authorities.

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Residents of the area have expressed concern over the increasing theft incidents and urged the administration to intensify night patrolling and keep strict vigil on suspicious individuals to prevent such occurrences in the future. A case regarding the incident has been brought to the attention of the authorities, while further investigation is underway.