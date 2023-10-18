Theft at sugar mill: Cops register case

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 17

On a complaint lodged by Narinder Singh Chaudhry, chief security officer of the Phagwara Sugar Mill, the city police today registered a case against unidentified persons for stealing brass and electric motors worth lakhs from the mill here on the night of October 13.

Phagwara SP Gurpreet Singh Gill said DSP Jaspreet Singh had been asked to investigate the case minutely.

Notably, unidentified persons burgled the sugar mill and took away several quintals of brass and 25 electric motors after demolishing its boundary wall on Friday night.

