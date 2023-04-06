Theft in ex-MLA’s house, three held

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 5

In a case of theft in the former MLA’s house, the Garhshankar police have named four persons and arrested three of them.

According to the information, Kanwar Jagveer Singh Sidhu, a resident of Fatehgarh Road, Garhshankar, told the police that all family members of former MLA Shingara Ram Sahungada were there during the ceremony organised on April 2 on the death anniversary of his father former MLA Shingara Ram Sahungada. During this, unidentified thieves stole valuables and cash from their house.

After registering the case, the police booked four accused, namely Charanjit Singh, alias Bunty, Surinder Kumar, alias Shindri, Gulshan Lal, alias Sanju, residents of ward number four and Garhshankar resident Ishu. The police said three accused had been nabbed, while the fourth, Ishu, was still absconding. The police were conducting raids to arrest him.