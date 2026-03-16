Theft, narcotics cases registered in Kapurthala

Kapurthala police have registered multiple criminal cases across the district, involving theft, cheating and narcotics possession. Investigations are currently underway in all cases.

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In first case reported in Kapurthala, Malkit Singh, resident of Kot Gobindpur village, lodged a complaint that unidentified persons broke into his house and committed theft. According to the complainant, his family had gone to a gurdwara while he had stepped out briefly to collect fodder for his cattle. When he returned home, he found the lock of an inner door broken. Upon checking the CCTV cameras installed at his residence, he allegedly observed two unknown individuals entering the house by climbing over the boundary wall with their faces covered. The suspects reportedly stole gold jewellery weighing approximately five tolas, including two chains belonging to his daughter-in-law, along with cash amounting to Rs 1.5 lakh from a wooden cupboard.

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In another case of alleged cheating and breach of trust, Harmanpreet Kaur, resident of Rawalpindi village near Phagwara, reported that she runs a herbal products business and had developed an acquaintance with Baljeet Kaur. According to the complainant, Baljeet Kaur visited her house and once expressed interest in a gold set weighing about 3.5 tolas that appeared in a wedding photograph. She allegedly requested to borrow the set for two days to show it to a jeweller so that a similar design could be made. On February 26, 2025, Baljeet Kaur's brother Manveer Singh alias Bhalla reportedly collected the jewellery but did not return it afterwards. When the complainant later contacted them regarding the jewellery, another relative, Rishi, allegedly refused to return the set and responded rudely.

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Meanwhile, in a narcotics-related case in Bholath, police arrested Harpreet Gill, a resident of Mohalla Badalpur. On suspicion, the officers intercepted him and conducted a search in the presence of witnesses. During the search, they allegedly recovered a box containing 20 strips of Pregabalin Capsules IP 300 mg, each strip containing 10 capsules, making a total of 200 capsules.