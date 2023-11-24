Theft suspect flees custody

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 23

A person, who was arrested along with a stolen scooter, by the Phagwara police on Wednesday, fled from the police custody on Thursday.

A case under Sections 379 and 411 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against him.

The suspect, identified as Karanvir of Chachoki village, stole the scooter, bearing registration number PB36-2428, of a Phagwara trader, Harbhghan Singh, from outside his residence on the Railway Road on Tuesday night.

As per reports, cops were going to produce him before the local judicial magistrate. When they stopped to get his photo clicked at a studio near the tehsil complex, he pushed the cop and fled the spot.

#Phagwara