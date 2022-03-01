They reached Ukraine border, but their struggle not over yet

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, February 28

It has been a long way for many Punjabi students to reach back home even after having reached the Ukrainian borders two to three days back.

While some youth have reached the European side and are still awaiting flights, there are others who are stranded along the border and are not being allowed to cross over. Several videos of a long haul in cold weather that the youth are facing at the borders before they are allowed to cross over have emerged.

Sameer Hans, who hails from Lasuri Mohalla in Jalandhar and had been studying at Vinnytsia National Medical College, had reportedly reached Romania two days back but is yet to catch a flight to return home. “He had first reached Poland border via train but found a lot of problem in crossing over. So he then moved to Romanian side and was able to cross over two days back. He says that there are hundreds of Indian youth awaiting their turn in Romania to get a flight back home and hence his return could be delayed a bit,” said his father Rakesh Hans.

Hemant Kumar of Islamganj, who had made it to Poland two days back, has reportedly got transit visa for a month. His brother Darpan said: “He will stay in Europe for some days and keep a watch on the situation. If it improves, he will go back to Ukraine and continue his study, else he will return home.”

Family members of Nitin Arora, who had reached Poland border two days back, said: “We have lost contact with him since Saturday night. He had reached Lviv on Friday and had to walk down to the border several miles. The last time that he called us, he told us that he was about to reach the border and his phone battery had conked off. Ever since, we do not anything about his whereabouts. We have tried to contact the embassy staff, MEA officials and have even sent mails. The phone of his friend, who too was with him, is lying switched off ever since. We really do not know where he would be and in what circumstances, especially since I have been watching videos of Indian youth being beaten up by Ukrainian forces at the crossover area.” His father Rajesh, who runs an autorickshaw here, says that he is really worried about him.

However, the worries for the parents of students stranded in Kharkiv are also mounting. Monika Batra, a government school teacher of Kapurthala, whose daughter is studying in Kharkiv National Medical College, said: “There is no way that our children holed up in bunkers in Kharkiv can come out and reach the border. There has been a continuous bombarding in the area and our children are getting really panicky. This area on the eastern side of Ukraine has no connectivity with train, buses etc and our children have been getting impatient. The Indian government is paying no heed to get our children evacuated.”