Thick-skinned officials fail to ensure villagers’ safety

Areas of Doaba region along the Sutlej and the Beas remain prone to flooding in the monsoon season. Villages of Phillaur, Shahkot and Sultanpur Lodhi are especially prone to the calamity. Through this column, Jalandhar Tribune will bring forth some ground realities and various suggestions from a cross-section of people in the flood-affected zone.

Five-time Shahkot councillor Hardev Singh Peeta speaks about the situation and ways to get rid of the problem permanently.

“It takes years for the farming community to generate some savings and invest it in the form of a concrete house, two-wheelers, additional livestock and farm equipment. However, it takes only a few minutes for all this to get washed away in floods. I have been closely watching villagers of my area in Shahkot patiently endure the cycle of growth and devastation since 1988. It is their patience and resilience that is put to test every time the floods have hit this area in 1993, 1996, 2008, 2019 and again in 2023. In 35 years, the story remains the same. Thick-skinned officials fail to ensure the safety of these hapless villagers. Till the time embankments along rivers in the flood-prone areas are not strengthened using studs and metalled roads atop them, the deluge will continue. Officials of the Mining Department too have not been complying with the safety measures. Sand is dug out along the Sutlej and deep trenches get created, which are not being refilled with earth. This ultimately leads to changing of the course of rivers, which hit the embankments hard, causing flooding,” he said.

“While floods hit the Shahkot area in a gap of 8-11 years on the last two occasions, this time it happened within a period of just four years and that too right at the start of the monsoon season. The loss so far has been huge, especially on the Dhakka Basti side where at least 30 houses were completely washed away. The crop is totally damaged in all those fields where water remained stagnant for five days or more. I have approached AAP leader of area Rana Hardeep Singh to urge the government to help the villagers rebuild their lives. I have drafted a list of demands too, which I will hand over to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann soon,” he concludes.

As told to Deepkamal Kaur

