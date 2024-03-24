Thief makes away with gold jewellery, Rs 50K

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 23

Sandeep, alias comedian Pateela Ji, who is known for his funny reels on Instagram, and resides at New Geeta Colony in Bhargava Camp here, fell victim to a theft on Saturday.

The perpetrator, who broke into his house, made off with gold jewellery and Rs 50,000 in cash.

Upon receiving the information, officials from the Bhargava Camp police station initiated an investigation into the matter.

A CCTV footage captured a video of a youth involved in the theft. Sandeep disclosed that they were not at home, and upon their return on Saturday, his son noticed a broken lock and a screwdriver in the room, sparking suspicion.

Subsequently, the family reviewed the CCTV footage, confirming the burglary. The stolen items included gold jewellery and Rs 50,000 in cash.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Balvinder Singh confirmed that Sandeep’s statement had been recorded. The perpetrator, a lone individual wearing a cap, breached the premises as observed in the CCTV camera footage, by scaling the perimeter wall. He said an investigation into the case was underway.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Instagram