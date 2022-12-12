Thieves break into house, steal Rs 3.2L

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 11

A house in congested locality of Joshian Mohalla in Indira Nagar was reportedly burgled in broad daylight here on Sunday.

Munna Lal, house owner, told the police that he and his wife were away for some important work and on their return they found the house ransacked. He told the police that the burglars took away Rs 3.20 lakh, 60-gm gold and 1.5 kg of silver ornaments after ransacking the house and damaging the almirahs. The police have registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC and scrutinising nearby CCTV cameras to get a breakthrough in the case.