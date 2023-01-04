Thieves decamp with Rs 3l GOODS

Jalandhar: Unidentified persons stole valuables worth lakhs from a school in Adda Tutomajara, on the Garhshankar-Chandigarh road. The Mahilpur police have started an investigation. School in-charge Ravinder Kumar told the police in his complaint that a person named Babu told him about the theft. When he reached the school, he found that the locks of the school rooms were broken. Three smart LCDs, DVRs of CCTV cameras, eight batteries, two gas cylinders, a sound system, projector speakers and mid-day meal utensils, a photocopier, stipend records and other valuables were missing. The cost of stolen goods is told to be about Rs 3 lakh. TNS
Two held with intoxicants
Jalandhar: The police have arrested two suspects with 200 intoxicating capsules and registered a case against them. Mukerian station in-charge Balwinder Singh said ASI Sukhdev Singh told him that he had arrested two suspects carrying envelopes at Jandwal turn. One of them identified himself as Sher Singh of Sharinhpur. An envelope with 20 intoxicating capsules was seized from him. The cops seized 180 intoxicating capsules from his possession. A case has been registered.
