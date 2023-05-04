Thieves decamp with cash, gold

Phagwara, May 3
A house was reportedly burgled in a street near Bazar Bansanwala here on Tuesday night. The burglars entered the house after breaking open the locks and decamped with Rs 15,000 in cash and 7.5 grams of gold from the house. The police have registered a case against unidentified persons under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC. Further investigations were on into the matter.
PO lands in police net
Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) absconding for the past several days. Investigating officer (IO) Harnek Singh said the accused had been identified as Rajbir Singh, alias Sheela, a resident of Mohalla Bagh Wala, Shahkot. He was wanted in a case of drug peddling registered in 2019 and was declared a proclaimed offender last month.
