Thieves’ gang busted, 3 held

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar sadar police busted a gang of thieves and arrested its three members. The investigating officer Som Nath said the accused have been identified as Lovepreet Singh, Ravi and Gagan. The IO said the accused stole iron rods from a store at Kang village. The police have recovered the iron rods from the accused. OC

Traders’ House burgled

Phagwara: The house of a trader was reportedly burgled in Mansa Devi Nagar last night. The burglars took away valuables worth Rs 3 lakh, including 3 tolas of gold and cash worth Rs 10,000.