Thieves have a field day as shops burgled

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 16

A mobile shop was reportedly burgled in the vegetable market here last night. The burglars entered the mobile shop after demolishing the walls of the shop and decamped with mobile phones worth Rs 7 lakh and cash worth Rs 25,000.

Shop owner Ajay Taneja told the police that the burglars even took away a DVR after damaging CCTVs there.

The police have registered a case. Mobile Dealers’ Association president Sunil Madan alleged that the police appear to be indifferent. In another incident, thieves targeted a car bazar office in Chachoki village last night. The thieves entered the shop after breaking open the window and took away LEDs, laptops and music players.

#Phagwara