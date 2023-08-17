Thieves have a field day as shops burgled

Phagwara, August 16
A mobile shop was reportedly burgled in the vegetable market here last night. The burglars entered the mobile shop after demolishing the walls of the shop and decamped with mobile phones worth Rs 7 lakh and cash worth Rs 25,000.
Shop owner Ajay Taneja told the police that the burglars even took away a DVR after damaging CCTVs there.
The police have registered a case. Mobile Dealers’ Association president Sunil Madan alleged that the police appear to be indifferent. In another incident, thieves targeted a car bazar office in Chachoki village last night. The thieves entered the shop after breaking open the window and took away LEDs, laptops and music players.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
69 more villages in Gurdaspur hit by flood in a day; officials fear worse as more rain is expected in Himachal Pradesh
Many areas in Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Rupnagar districts inun...
Himachal Pradesh University professor's body retrieved; death toll in Shimla temple disaster reaches 14
The body is retrieved 2km away from the disaster spot
High Court issues notice to Punjab on plea seeking quashing of move to dissolve gram panchayats
The petition says the notification dated August 10 is ‘total...
Nuh violence: FIR registered against those making provocative speeches at Palwal mahapanchayat
FIR registered under Sections 153-A and 505 of the IPC