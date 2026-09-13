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Home / Jalandhar / Thieves make off with gold, cash from Bholath house

Thieves make off with gold, cash from Bholath house

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Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 03:30 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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Thieves allegedly broke into a house at Talwandi Purdal village under the Bholath police station at night and decamped with cash, gold and US dollars while the family members were asleep.

The thieves allegedly took around 10 tolas of gold jewellery, $1,500 and Rs 30,000 in cash from the house.

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According to Gur Bachan Singh, the theft came to light in the morning when his mother, Amarjit Kaur, noticed that the cupboards had been left open. The family also found the rooms ransacked.

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The incident was reported to the Bholath police, who reached the spot and launched an investigation. The police are examining the CCTV footage from cameras installed at the house and collecting other evidence to identify the suspects.

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