Thieves strike at godown

Phagwara: Valuable goods, including three large size electric motors, were found stolen from a godown in Khalwara Gate locality in Phagwara on Wednesday morning. Godown owner Goldy told the police that he went to his house after locking the godown. When he came to open the godown in the morning, he found its locks broken and valuables missing. The victim said three unidentified miscreants were seen breaking open the locks in the CCTV footage. He alleged that though he informed the police about the theft, they did not reach the spot.

One injured in group clash

Phagwara: A person was injured in a group clash in Khurampur village near Phagwara on Tuesday night. The injured person, identified as Gurpreet Singh, was admitted to the local Civil Hospital. A minor issue on parking a tractor-trailer was said to be reason behind the scuffle, which turned into a violent clash. Village sarpanch Manjit Kaur lodged a complaint with the police.

Bike stolen from house

Phagwara: A motorcycle was found stolen from outside a house in the Palahai Gate locality here on Wednesday morning. The victim, Rohit Sethi, said he parked his bike outside his house, but found it stolen in the morning. The police have registered a case.

Phagwara SDM takes charge

Phagwara: After the transfer of Jai Inder Singh to Jalandhar as SDM-1 on Tuesday, Jashanjit Singh (PCS) took charge on Wednesday as the new SDM of Phagwara. Naib Tehsildar Mandip Singh also took charge in Phagwara on Tuesday. Tehsildar Palwinder Singh, after welcoming the new SDM, gave details of the administration.

