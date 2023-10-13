 Thieves strike at health centres : The Tribune India

In Brief

Thieves strike at health centres

Thieves strike at health centres

Photo for representational purpose only.



Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The health sub-centre in Barra-Pind and Aam Aadmi Clinic in Dayalpur village near Goraya were reportedly burgled on Wednesday night. Dr Amita Sood, Senior Medical Officer, Barra-Pind, while confirming the theft, said the burglars entered the centres after breaking open the locks and windowpanes. They took away batteries of inverters installed at the centres. The suspects also ransacked these centres. Phillaur SDM Amanpal Singh said the Goraya police had been asked to register two different cases under relevant sections of the IPC. OC

Two arrested on assault charge

Phagwara: Two armed assailants attacked and a villager at his home in Bhanoki village near Phagwara on Wednesday night. The victim, Manjit Singh, who suffered serious injuries, was admitted to the local Civil Hospital. He told the police that his brother Kashmir Singh and his friend Hardip Singh entered his house and attacked him. A family dispute was said to be the reason behind the attack. The police have registered a case under Sections 323, 452, 506 and 34 of the IPC against the assailants and arrested both of them. OC

Two nabbed under NDPS Act

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested two drug peddlers on the charge of selling poppy husk. The suspects have been identified as Vishal, alias Shalu, a resident of Mull Wal Arayian village, and Jaspreet Singh, alias Jassi, a resident of Daulat Pur Dhadda village. Investigating officer (IO) Nirmal Singh said 2 kg of poppy husk and Rs 8,260 drug money were recovered from their possession. The IO said a case under Sections 15(b), 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered against the accused. The police also impounded the car (PB-02-BQ0987) in which they were travelling with the contraband. OC

Man arrested with illicit liquor

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested a man on the charge of selling illicit liquor. Investigating officer (IO) Ashwani Kumar said the suspect had been identified as Anat Ram, a resident of Partab Pura village. Nine bottles of hooch were recovered from his possession. A case under Section 61, 1 and 14 of the Punjab Excise Act has been registered against the accused. OC

Woman’s modesty outraged, 1 held

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested a person on the charge of outraging a woman’s modesty. Investigating officer (IO) Bhajan Singh said the suspect had been identified as Sital Singh, alias Sodhi, a resident of Sardarwala village. In her complaint, Sarabjit Kaur, a resident of the same village, said the incident took place while she was going to her fields to bring fodder. The suspect followed her, assaulted and tore her clothes besides issuing threats on December 17, 2022. The IO said a case under Sections 354, 341, 506 and 34 of the IPC was registered against the suspect and his brother.

#Phagwara

