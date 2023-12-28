Thieves strike at suvidha centre

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 27

Burglars struck at a suvidha centre in Lamma Pind in the wee hours here today. The suspects took away UPS batteries, computers, a generator battery and DVR among other items.

An employee of the centre revealed that he received a call in the morning stating that the door of the centre was lying broken. When the employee reached the spot, he found 16 UPS batteries, a generator battery, computers and DVR stolen.

The police said they received information about the theft at 8:30 am. After getting information, the police reached the spot and initiated investigations into the matter.

“Statements of employees have been recorded. We are scrutinising the footage of CCTV cameras installed nearby to identify the suspects,” the police said, adding that the guilty would not be spared.

A robbery attempt was made at the same suvidha centre around two weeks ago.