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Home / Jalandhar / Thieves strike houses, temple in Phagwara; steal cash, valuables

Thieves strike houses, temple in Phagwara; steal cash, valuables

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Phagwara, Updated At : 04:57 AM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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Few houses including a temple in Phagwara was allegedly targeted by thieves, with cash and other valuables reported stolen, raising concerns among residents over the security situation in the area. The incident took place at a house located in the vicinity of the Sheetla Mata Mandir area, where unidentified thieves allegedly entered the premises and fled with valuables.

The incident came to light when the family members discovered signs of the theft and informed the police. The report states that the burglars not only targeted the house but also allegedly attempted to break into or steal from nearby shops, indicating that the area may have been under surveillance by the suspects before the incident.

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Following the complaint, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Officers reportedly examined the premises and collected information that could help establish the sequence of events. CCTV footage from the surrounding area is also expected to be examined to identify the suspects and determine the route taken by them after the theft.

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The incident has caused concern among local residents and shopkeepers, who have sought increased police patrolling, particularly during night hours. Residents said that repeated incidents of theft in the area have created a sense of insecurity and urged the police to identify and arrest those responsible at the earliest.

Police officials said that the matter was being investigated. Further details regarding the exact value of the stolen property and the identity of the suspects are awaited.

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