Thieves target gurdwara, steal donation box

A major theft incident was reported from the village of Nangal Majha, where unidentified miscreants targeted the village gurdwara late at night, breaking open locks and stealing the donation box (golak).

According to Ranjit Kaler, the village sarpanch, and Ameerik Lal, a local leader, they were informed early in the morning that the gurdwara locks had been broken. Upon reaching the spot and reviewing CCTV footage, they discovered that around five individuals were involved in the act. The thieves emptied the golak, took the cash and later discarded the empty box near the village water tank before fleeing the scene.

The police have been informed and have begun an investigation into the matter.

In a separate incident the same night, a house in the village was also burgled. Randhir Kaur, the homeowner, stated that she had gone to her son’s house for the night, during which time thieves broke into her house. They stole approximately Rs 50,000 in cash along with her gold earrings. The estimated total loss is reported to be around Rs 1.5 lakh. Reports have also surfaced regarding attempts to break into other homes in the village, raising concerns among locals. — OC