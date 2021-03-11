Thieves target house of retired bank employee

‘Raid’ fridge for cold drink before committing crime

Thieves target house of retired bank employee

Picture for representational purpose only.

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 29

With the number of crimes going up in the city, thieves seem to have become fearless. Last week, two bike-borne robbers held a youth hostage in his house at Deepnagar and fled with cash, gold and silver jewellery worth more than Rs 11 lakh.

In yet another bizarre incident that has been reported on late Saturday night, burglars first raided the fridge of a house to quench their thirst and then committed theft.

According to the information, the incident took place at the residence of a retired bank employee in Krishna Nagar. The owners of the house were reportedly in Kolkata for some medical purposes. The house was locked for about six months, with the owners’ daughter visiting occasionally to check on the house’s maintenance.

As per eyewitnesses, the thieves took advantage of the situation and it seems they had information that the owners of the house were out, thus they broke into the house for robbery. The entire act has been caught on the camera.

The CCTV footage showed how thieves, seemingly unbothered with the cameras installed, broke into the house and drank cold drinks before fleeing with valuables.

The incident was only uncovered the next day when neighbours noticed the house’s gate was lying broken. A resident of the locality said: “I saw the gate open, so I went inside to check but saw no one. But, the house was turned upside down by thieves,” he added. The burglars allegedly made off with everything, including silver and gold ornaments and even bathroom taps.

Area residents alleged that the police were informed about the theft almost immediately, but they did not arrive in time. The residents said almost every home in the neighbourhood has a security camera installed through which police can easily trace the thieves.

Meanwhile, Basti Bawa Khel SHO Parminder Singh said the house owners have been informed about the incident, and they are waiting for their statement. He said the police team had also visited the spot last night and collected the CCTV footage of the house. Besides, they have also taken footage from other areas too to trace the burglars at the earliest, he added.

