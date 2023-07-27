Thieves target NRIs' houses

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, July 26

Two houses of NRIs were reportedly burgled in village Narang Shahpur near Phagwara last night. Valuables worth about Rs 22 lakh including gold ornaments weighing an estimated 26 tolas, more than 3,000 US dollars and cash worth Rs 2,25,000 were reportedly found stolen from two houses.

As per reports, in the first incident, unidentified burglars entered the house of NRI Tejwinder Singh after breaking open the locks and took away 16 tolas of gold ornaments, Rs 2 lakh in cash and 1500 US dollars.

In the second incident, some unidentified burglars entered the house of NRI Om Parkash by jumping over the wall. They broke open the locks and decamped with 10 tolas of gold ornaments,1500 US dollars and Rs 25,000 in cash.

In the third incident, Rs 18,000 in cash and gold ornaments were found stolen from the house of Harinderbir Singh in village Bhanoki near Phagwara last night.

