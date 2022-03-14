'This victory was purely the result of the work I've done for people in last 5 yrs'

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, March 13

This victory is purely the result of the work I have done for the people of Phillaur in the last five years, said Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary (44), who won the Phillaur (Reserved) seat by a margin of 12,303 votes, which is the highest among all winning candidates of the Congress from across Punjab.

Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, 42 Party: Congress Constituency: Phillaur (SC) Votes polled: 48,288 Vote margin: 12,303 Vote percentage: 34.52 Nearest rival: Baldev Singh Khaira, SAD MLA Priorities The newly elected MLA said he had planned many things for the constituency. However, his top priority is to set up a multi-specialty hospital and a government college in the constituency

He defeated sitting MLA and SAD candidate Baldev Singh Khaira.

He said he had worked tirelessly for the development of the constituency and just a few months before the Assembly poll, he inaugurated streets constructed with interlocking tiles in Garhi Mahan Singh village and kick-started the work of building a park in Mehsampur.

“Under Smart Village Campaign and Urban Environment Improvement Programme of the Congress government, which was started with the aim of bringing development to everyone’s doorstep in Punjab, I brought funds worth lakhs for Phillaur, Goraya and other villages in the constituency. While a good amount has already been spent on building roads, kutcha houses etc, we still have funds left for the pending projects,” he said.

Son of Congress Jalandhar MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh, Vikramjit Chaudhary, had contested the elections from the seat for the second time. He had lost in 2017, but he says he started working as a caretaker of the constituency while being the then Punjab Youth Congress president without any second thought and made sure to support people and live up to their expectations.

“Now, when the people of Phillaur have blessed me with victory and that, too, with the highest margin, I will make sure to devote all my time to solve the problems of the area and work for the betterment of residents,” he said.

The newly elected MLA said he had planned many things for the constituency. He said he would meet the Punjab CM soon to take up the matter of building a multi-specialty hospital and a government college in the constituency. Besides, he has the pending task of getting all kutcha houses repaired under government schemes and ponds would be built in the villages.

“I have assured the residents of a big positive change in the area and I have already prepared a roadmap for the same. From sports infrastructure, to smart schools, healthcare facilities and other facilities, I have plans to make Phillaur stand out from all other constituencies,” he said, adding that once the newly formed government starts working, he will discuss the projects with the Punjab CM and try to fulfil all aspirations of residents.