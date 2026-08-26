This was not the Rangla Punjab for which people voted: Bhajji

A day after leaders of all Opposition parties took on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party over the issue of garbage pile-up, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh also joined the bandwagon.

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Cricketer, commentator and politician Bhajji took to 'X' as he posted a picture of garbage on the roadside. He wrote, "I told you, didn’t I? My Punjab has been struck by the evil eye. Rangla Punjab has been polluted like this today. This is Jalandhar, and I made this video too. It’s not from Rajasthan. And it’s not old. Every city is in the same condition. A breeding ground for disease."

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Bhajji was in city to attend the meeting of the BJP chaired by National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh at CT Institutes. He put the post in the evening after attended the evening.

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Prior to Bhajji, other BJP leaders including Jagbir Brar and Sarabjit Makkar and Congress leaders including Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Charanjit S Channi, MLA Pargat Singh and DCC chief Rajinder Beri had also posted videos of garbage strewn roads. The safai karamcharis had been on protest over a new solid waste management project getting started in the city, which was set aside during the MC House meeting. The safai karamcharis had lifted the waste at most of the places by this evening but the stench due to leaching from the waste continued to irk the residents.