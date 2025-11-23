DT
Home / Jalandhar / Thousands of devotees pay obeisance in Phagwara city

Thousands of devotees pay obeisance in Phagwara city

350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Ashok Kaura
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:46 AM Nov 23, 2025 IST
Dignitaries pay obeisance before a nagar kirtan in Phagwara.
The Punjab Government nagar kirtan entered the Phagwara area on Saturday from the Jalandhar side, and was accorded a warm welcome near Lucky Dhaba, Phagwara, by Hoshiarpur Member of Parliament Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal; Kapurthala SSP Gaurav Toora, Phagwara SP Madhvi Sharma and Kapurthala DC Amit Panchal.

Thousands of devotees sought blessings before the nagar kirtan in Phagwara.

The procession advanced along the GT Road and made its way into the city via Sugar Mill Chowk, reaching Gol Chowk around 2 pm, where it witnessed a significant turnout.

At Gol Chowk, the nagar kirtan was received by AAP leader Joginder Singh Mann, Phagwara Halka In-charge Harnoor Singh Mann, Phagwara Mayor Rampal Uppal, and Punjab Shiv Sena vice-president Inderjit Karwal. About 750 devotees were present here.

Continuing its journey through Banga Road, the procession reached Shiv Bari at approximately 2.30 pm, where it was welcomed by Gurdeep Saini, state general secretary, Shiv Sena UBT.

The route covered prominent landmarks including Guru Tegh Bahadur Market, Badwal’s Sweets, Basra Palace and the Kinra petrol pump, with area residents assembling along the way to pay obeisance.

At around 3 pm, the New Sukhchaina Sahib Welfare Society, led by its president, Parwinder Singh Chabra, extended a formal welcome opposite Amar Palace.

Another reception was organised at the Vishwakarma Temple on Banga Road at 3.08 pm by Pardeep Dhiman, president, Vishwakarma Mandir Committee.

