Threat of war looming over world will further marginalise women globally: Istri Jagriti Manch

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, a seminar was organised by Istri Jagriti Manch in which women from different villages of Jalandhar district participated. At this time, Istri Jagriti Manch’s press secretaries Jasvir Kaur Jassi and Nirmaljit Kaur discussed the challenges faced by women and the women’s movement in India and at the international level at present.

Speaking on the scenario in the region, they said under the Punjab government, the issue of meagre allowances to women, in the name of providing work, remains significant, due to which ASHA workers and mid-day meal workers are forced to work on meagre salaries and lakhs of educated women are unemployed.

They said the policies presented by the government have the greatest impact on women, whether it is amendments to the labour law, electricity bill, or agriculture bill. The issue of women’s safety remains very important in our country. They raised issue of violence against women, dowry harassment, wage discrimination compared to men, discrimination in raising girls and rape of women.

They said today the threat of war is looming over the whole world and it will further marginalise women globally. They said that the disappearance of lakhs of women and minor girls from the country under mysterious circumstances is very shocking and worrying. The biggest surprise is that a large number of women are disappearing from the country’s capital every day, but the governments are not taking it seriously.

Apart from this, the opposition to the war waged by America against various countries of the world, to re-establish its dominance also remained the focus of the event.

Women speakers said during the Second World War, women at the world level had given the slogan of peace and bread in opposition to war, and even today this war will marginalize the lives of women at the world level.

At this time, all women and progressive people should come forward to fight the war and the challenges faced by women. District Secretary of Istri Jagriti Manch Jasvir Kaur Jassi, Nirmaljit Kaur, Balwinder Kaur, Diljit Kaur, Leader of Rural Workers Union Balwinder Kaur Dayalpur, president of Mid-Day Meal Workers Union Kulwinder Kaur, Kamaljit Kaur, Rajni etc. addressed the gathering. The stage proceedings were conducted by the writers of Punjab Students Union