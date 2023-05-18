Threat to son of nakodar mla

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked some unidentified gangsters on the charge of threatening the Nakodar MLA’ s son. Amandeep Singh, the son of Nakodar MLA Inderjit Kaur, said that on May 10, he received a threat on his phone from an unknown number. He then saw a missed call from another number. He tried calling up the two numbers, but to no avail. He stressed that these numbers should be traced, and legal action be taken against those behind the threat. Investigating officer Harvinder Singh said a case has been registered under Sections 384 and 506 of IPC. OC

Woman held for murder

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have arrested a woman on the charge of murdering a Pasla village resident. SHO Jasbir Singh said the accused has been identified as Jaswindar Kaur. The SHO said the accused and her accomplices had murdered Chamkaur Lal, a resident of the Palsa village, who was attacked on February 17. Manprit had complained to the police that the accused had waylaid his uncle Chamkaur Lal and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons. He was left seriously injured, and later succumbed to injuries at a Jalandhar clinic.