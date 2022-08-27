Three armed men attack rehab centre counsellor in Kapurthala

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, August 26

A woman counsellor of the de-addiction centre of the Civil Hospital here was attacked by three masked and unidentified armed persons on the Kapurthala-Jalandhar highway near the PUDA colony on Friday morning.

The victim’s car.

The victim, Shaminder Kaur, was on her way to her work in her car with a colleague, Manpreet, when the incident took place. After some time, they realised that three men in a white Alto car were chasing them.

Accused Use swords, baseball bat The victim, Shaminder Kaur, was on her way to her work in her car with a colleague, Manpreet, when the incident took place. After some time, they realised that three men in a white Alto car were chasing them

As their car reached near the PUDA colony, the accused blocked their way and attacked them with baseball bat and swords. Shaminder was seriously injured; however, Manpreet escaped the attack. The miscreants fled soon after

As their car reached near the PUDA colony, the accused blocked their way and attacked them with baseball bat and swords. Shaminder was seriously injured; however, Manpreet escaped the attack. The miscreants fled soon after.

Kapurthala Civil Surgeon Dr Gurinder Bir Kaur said Shaminder had sustained some injuries and was out of danger. “We have sent her medico-legal report to the police for lodging of a case,” she said.

Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Singh said: “We are collecting evidences in the form of CCTV footage and will nab the culprits soon. An FIR has already been lodged on the statement of the victims.”