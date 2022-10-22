Three arrested for extortion

Our Correspondent

Phagwara,October 21

The Billga police have arrested three Jalandhar residents on the charge of extorting money from villagers.

The investigating officer (IO), Buta Ram, said the accused had been identified as Harjit Singh, Amandip Singh and Davindar Singh.

Junior Engineer-cum- Mining Inspector, Bist Doab division, Jalandhar, complained to the police that the accused traveling in a car were forcibly collecting money from people by issuing them fake slips for carrying sand in tractor-trollies.