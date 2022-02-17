in brief

Three arrested for theft

Three arrested for theft

The Shahkot police have arrested three persons involved in stealing motor wires from fields. - File photo

Our Correspondent

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have arrested three persons involved in stealing motor wires from fields. The investigating officer said the accused have been identified as Harril Kumar, Raja Kumar and Chhotu, presently residing at Malsian village. Jagdeep Singh, a resident of the same village, had complained to the police that the accused stole wires from his motors. The IO said a case under Section 379 of the IPC was registered against the accused. OC

24-yr-old youth goes missing

Shahkot: A 24-year-old resident of Kotla Suraj Mall village has been missing since Sunday. The complainant, Balkar Singh, told the police that his son Loveprit Singh, who is mentally upset, left home on February 13 without telling anyone and did not return. A missing report has been registered. OC

3 booked for assault, rioting

Nakodar: Sadar police have booked three members of a family, including two women, for assaulting a villager. The investigating officer said the accused have been identified as Baljindar Kaur, wife of Raj Kumar, a resident of Ladharr village, her son Gurprit Singh and daughter Mamata. Rattan Kumar, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that the accused assaulted him with weapons and injured him. The IO said a case under Sections 323, 324, 235, 326, 354, 148 and 149 of the IPC has been registered against the accused.

Two held with intoxicants

Jalandhar: The police have arrested two accused and seized intoxicants and illicit liquor. Mahilpur police have recovered 42-gm intoxicating powder at a naka in the area and arrested the accused Ninder, a resident of Parmar Colony Garhshankar. Rohit Kumar, a resident of Thuana, was arrested with 13,500 ml of illicit liquor. Meanwhile, the police raided near Mand area of Miani village and recovered 14,000 litres of lahan and two tarpaulin used to store lahan. OC

Liquor smuggling: man arrested

Shahkot: The police have arrested a villager on the charge of smuggling liquor. The investigating officer said 102 bottles of whiskey were seized from the accused identified as Sukhwindar Pal Singh, a resident of Sandhawal village. The liquor was loaded in a car (PB-08-EP-3506). A case under Section 61/1/14 of the Excise Act has been registered against the accused. OC

4 booked for bail bond forgery

Hoshiarpur: The police have booked four persons on charges of forgery. Reader Ashwani Kumar, who works in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Joshan, lodged a complaint with the police in this regard. He said the accused Rohit got bail in a case by producing forged documents. After investigating the complaint, the police have registered a case against the accused Rohit, Rampal, Numberdar Inder Singh and Ramesh Kumar, all residents of Ram Colony Camp on the charge of forgery. OC

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Girl with Deep Sidhu in SUV tells police truck driver ahead was 'speeding rashly' and applied sudden breaks

2
Ludhiana

Deep Sidhu cremated amid pro-Khalistan slogans in Ludhiana; people attend last rites in large numbers

3
Haryana

Gurugram's 'Green view society' declared unsafe, residents asked to vacate by March 1

4
Punjab

Deep Sidhu's accident: Head injury main cause of death, airbag burst due to collision

5
Diaspora

Don’t conflate Swastika with Hakenkreuz: US-based Hindu group to Canadian PM Trudeau and Jagmeet Singh

6
Entertainment

Should child imitate sex worker? Kangana Ranaut hits at Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi viral video, drags former Prime Minister in Instagram story

7
Punjab Election punjab polls

Priyanka by his side, Channi says ‘won’t let UP, Bihar, Delhi ‘de bhaiye’ enter Punjab’; row erupts

8
Punjab

AAP makes 3 announcements to woo industry in Punjab

9
Punjab

PM Modi targets AAP at Pathankot rally, calls it photocopy of Congress

10
Entertainment OBITUARY

Bappi Lahiri, the Melody King

Don't Miss

View All
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Entertainment

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

‘Happiness zones’ in government schools of Jammu division to help kids beat Covid stress
J & K

'Happiness zones' in government schools of Jammu division to help kids beat Covid stress

Key suspect in R-Day violence Deep Sidhu killed in road accident
Haryana

Key suspect in R-Day violence Deep Sidhu killed in road accident

My parents have finally agreed to stop working: Tennis-ball sensation Ramesh Kumar after landing IPL deal with KKR
Sports

Cobbler's son in Punjab's Fazilka lands up with a 20 lakh IPL contract

Video: Salman Khan’s draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?
Trending

Video: Salman Khan draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests
World

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their soulful message
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their forever kinda love

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...
Trending

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...

Top Stories

13 killed after falling into well in UP's Kushinagar at marriage function

13 killed after falling into well at marriage function in UP's Kushinagar

The incident, in which at least 10 people were also injured,...

US hopes India to stand by its side if Russia invades Ukraine

US hopes India will be ally in case of Ukraine invasion

Suggests land border crossing as flights from Ukraine turn e...

Following his controversial remark, Charanjit Channi says it was aimed only at Arvind Kejriwal

Following his controversial remark, Charanjit Channi says it was aimed only at Arvind Kejriwal

The Punjab CM had courted controversy by his remark at a rec...

I’m actual aam aadmi: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

I'm actual aam aadmi: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Promises 1 lakh jobs in 1st year, scholarship for general ca...

Chinese tech giant Huawei raided over evasion of tax

Chinese tech giant Huawei raided over evasion of tax

We comply with laws: Company

Cities

View All

Agrarian issues not a part of political discourse: Farmers

Agrarian issues not a part of political discourse: Farmers

Navjot Singh Sidhu accepts his 'inaccessibility' issue

Another blow to Cong as councillor joins SAD

AICC general secretary Maken calls AAP BJP's B-team

Election Commission prepares expenditure list

Punjab CM Channi popular, will win: Deepender Hooda

Punjab CM Channi popular, will win: Deepender Hooda

Bathinda: Women safety top priority, says Smriti Irani

Work on underpass, election rallies add to motorists’ woes

Chandigarh-Zirakpur highway: Work on underpass, election rallies add to motorists' woes

Chandigarh Housing Board seeks nod for conversion of leasehold properties

Non-Covid services at Nehru Hospital extension soon, says PGI

Chandigarh: MP-led panel pitches for relief to allottees

Excuse of not being an advanced country no longer available: High Court

Won’t suspend jail term of Ansal brothers: Delhi High Court

Won’t suspend jail term of Ansal brothers: Delhi High Court

Supreme Court questions govt over OROP implementation

Delhi government school students to get free coaching for NEET, JEE entrance exams

L-G, Delhi govt tussle: SC to hear plea on March 3

Have reservations regarding political tokenism, say Dalits

Have reservations regarding political tokenism, say Dalits

Smriti Irani campaigns in Phagwara, Kapurthala

Jalandhar: Poll panel partisan, alleges Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Deep Insight Phillaur: 14 candidates trying their luck from Phillaur

Deep Insight Jalandhar West: Close contest between Congress & BJP on cards

PUNJAB POLL 2022: Cong committed to ending drug menace in Punjab: Ashok Gehlot

Cong committed to ending drug menace in Punjab: Ashok Gehlot

Vote for Lok Insaaf Party for Punjab's development: Simarjit Singh Bains

Wind flowing in AAP's favour, says Bhagwant Mann

Kin busy campaigning for candidates

No campaign on electronic, social media in Punjab from 6 pm tomorrow

2.9% voters above 80, 1.85% divyangs opt for postal ballot

2.9% voters above 80, 1.85% divyangs opt for postal ballot

Capt Amarinder will lose seat; AAP making false promises: Surjewala

AAP befooling people: Sukhbir

Congress Sanaur candidate Harry faces a challenge from own party leaders

3-day meet on insect systematics and evolutionary biology begins