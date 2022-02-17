Three arrested for theft

Our Correspondent

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have arrested three persons involved in stealing motor wires from fields. The investigating officer said the accused have been identified as Harril Kumar, Raja Kumar and Chhotu, presently residing at Malsian village. Jagdeep Singh, a resident of the same village, had complained to the police that the accused stole wires from his motors. The IO said a case under Section 379 of the IPC was registered against the accused. OC

24-yr-old youth goes missing

Shahkot: A 24-year-old resident of Kotla Suraj Mall village has been missing since Sunday. The complainant, Balkar Singh, told the police that his son Loveprit Singh, who is mentally upset, left home on February 13 without telling anyone and did not return. A missing report has been registered. OC

3 booked for assault, rioting

Nakodar: Sadar police have booked three members of a family, including two women, for assaulting a villager. The investigating officer said the accused have been identified as Baljindar Kaur, wife of Raj Kumar, a resident of Ladharr village, her son Gurprit Singh and daughter Mamata. Rattan Kumar, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that the accused assaulted him with weapons and injured him. The IO said a case under Sections 323, 324, 235, 326, 354, 148 and 149 of the IPC has been registered against the accused.

Two held with intoxicants

Jalandhar: The police have arrested two accused and seized intoxicants and illicit liquor. Mahilpur police have recovered 42-gm intoxicating powder at a naka in the area and arrested the accused Ninder, a resident of Parmar Colony Garhshankar. Rohit Kumar, a resident of Thuana, was arrested with 13,500 ml of illicit liquor. Meanwhile, the police raided near Mand area of Miani village and recovered 14,000 litres of lahan and two tarpaulin used to store lahan. OC

Liquor smuggling: man arrested

Shahkot: The police have arrested a villager on the charge of smuggling liquor. The investigating officer said 102 bottles of whiskey were seized from the accused identified as Sukhwindar Pal Singh, a resident of Sandhawal village. The liquor was loaded in a car (PB-08-EP-3506). A case under Section 61/1/14 of the Excise Act has been registered against the accused. OC

4 booked for bail bond forgery

Hoshiarpur: The police have booked four persons on charges of forgery. Reader Ashwani Kumar, who works in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Joshan, lodged a complaint with the police in this regard. He said the accused Rohit got bail in a case by producing forged documents. After investigating the complaint, the police have registered a case against the accused Rohit, Rampal, Numberdar Inder Singh and Ramesh Kumar, all residents of Ram Colony Camp on the charge of forgery. OC