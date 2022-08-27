Three arrested under NDPS Act

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 26

The Jalandhar rural police arrested three drug peddlers and seized 15-gm heroin and 90 intoxicating tablets from their possession.

The accused have been idneitfied as Baljit Singh, alias Mani, a resident of Valmiki Mohalla in Jajjan village of Hoshiapur, and Amandeep Gill, alias Aman, a resident of Nandanpur in Maqsudan, Jalandhar.

A police patrol party arrested the both as part of the drive against drug peddlers at Qureshia village. The police said during a naka at the village, the two youths were seen coming from the Tanda side on a motorcyle (number PB08-ES-9140) but nervously turned back when they spotted the police naka.

Sub-Inspector Premjit Singh nabbed them with the help of fellow police personnel. During search 10 gm of heroin was found from their possession. The duo was nabbed on August 25 (Thursday ) and a case under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered at the Bhogpur police station.

In another case, a patrol party of the police nabbed a woman at Pachranga village. The woman revealed her name as Rajni, alias Rajji, a resident of Kingra Cho Wala village in Bhogpur, and presently residing at Lohara village. During search five gm of heroin and 90 intoxicanting tablets were recovered from a polythene being held by her. A case under Sections 21-B, 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against her at the Bhogpur police station.