Three arrested with 2-kg opium

Our Correspondent

Nawanshahr: The police arrested three persons with 2 kg of opium and Rs 4,20,100 drug money. In the first case, the police arrested two persons at a naka. They have been identified as Shiv Kumar and Guddu, both residents of UP. The police recovered 500 grams of opium and Rs 2,70,000 drug money from them. A case under Sections 18 and 29 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspects. In another case, the police arrested one more person during a checking at a naka. The suspect has been identified as Harjinder Singh from Jandiala . The police recovered 1.5 kg of opium and Rs 1,50,100 drug money from him. TNS

Five inured in road mishap

Phagwara: Five persons suffered injuries after the car in which they were travelling collided with a truck near Darveshpind village on the Phagwara-Nakodar road here on Monday. The injured persons - Inderjit, Rahul, Mandeep, Vipin and Ashok - were admitted to the Civil Hospital here. Three of them were referred to Jalandhar due to their serious condition.

#Nawanshahr