Three arrested with 3-quintal poppy husk

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 5

The Goraya police have arrested three drugs smugglers and recovered three quintals of poppy husk kept in 20 bags from their possession last night.

Phillaur DSP Jagdish Raj said those arrested had been identified as Sushant Calson, Akshya, both residents of Zind, and Paramjit Singh, alias Pamma, a resident of Jamalpur near Ludhiana.

The DSP said these intoxicants had been kept behind apples boxes in a canter bearing registration number HR-56A-6601.

The police have registered a case against the suspects under the NDPS act and impounded the canter. The suspects were arrested at a checkpoint near Chachrari village, Goraya, the DSP said.

Bike thief held

In another case, the Phillaur police have arrested a bike thief and recovered a stolen motorcycle from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Jashandeep, a resident of Ladhuwal. A case under Section 379 of the IPC has been registered against the suspect.

In yet another case, the Phillaur police have arrested two suspects and recovered four iron filter plates from their possession last night.

The suspects have been identified as Akashdeep and Punit, residents of Ladhuwal. A case under Section 379 of the IPC has been registered.

#Phagwara