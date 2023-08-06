Three arrested with 3-quintal poppy husk

Phagwara, August 5
The Goraya police have arrested three drugs smugglers and recovered three quintals of poppy husk kept in 20 bags from their possession last night.
Phillaur DSP Jagdish Raj said those arrested had been identified as Sushant Calson, Akshya, both residents of Zind, and Paramjit Singh, alias Pamma, a resident of Jamalpur near Ludhiana.
The DSP said these intoxicants had been kept behind apples boxes in a canter bearing registration number HR-56A-6601.
The police have registered a case against the suspects under the NDPS act and impounded the canter. The suspects were arrested at a checkpoint near Chachrari village, Goraya, the DSP said.
Bike thief held
In another case, the Phillaur police have arrested a bike thief and recovered a stolen motorcycle from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Jashandeep, a resident of Ladhuwal. A case under Section 379 of the IPC has been registered against the suspect.
In yet another case, the Phillaur police have arrested two suspects and recovered four iron filter plates from their possession last night.
The suspects have been identified as Akashdeep and Punit, residents of Ladhuwal. A case under Section 379 of the IPC has been registered.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Redevelopment of 508 railway stations: PM Modi lays foundation stone of Rs 24,470 crore project
These 508 stations are spread across 27 states and UTs; 22 s...
In Punjab’s biggest drug haul of 2023, police seize 77 kg heroin, 4 smugglers held
These modules were actively involved in trans-border and int...
Manipur reports fresh violence; 15 houses torched in Imphal West district, 1 person shot
Security personnel fire several rounds of tear gas shells to...
Nuh violence: At ground zero, 'outsiders' blamed for driving wedge
villagers unanimous in their opinion that trouble would not ...
Indian authorities offer to fly home 'depressed' woman student from Hyderabad
Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi went to the US to pursue MS from TRI...