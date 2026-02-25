Three arrested with 4 pistols, live rounds by Kapurthala police

The Sultanpur Lodhi police, under a drive being run against anti-social elements, on the instructions of SSP Kapurthala Gaurav Toora, arrested three persons with four pistols and live rounds.

The accused have been identified as Vishal, resident of Talwandi, Kapurthala; Manpreet Singh, alias Mapi, resident of village Pamman, Talwandi Chaudhrian, Kapurthala, and Amandeep Singh, alias Aman, resident of village Pamman, Talwandi Chaudhrian, Kapurthala.

In total, the arms recovered from the trio include one desi pistol.32 bore, two live rounds; a foreign-made pistol (PX-5 Storm) with two live rounds, another. 30 bore pistol (Beretta) foreign-made pistol and an open pistol.

The operation was carried out under instructions from SSP Kapurthala, under DSP Sultanpur Lodhi, Dhirendra Verma along with Hargurdev Singh, by inspector Harinder Singh, SHO Sultanpur Lodhi.

The police informed that on February 15, a police party under ASI Lakhvinder Pal Singh, was on patrol near the police station Mauthwala to Dadwindi stretch when it received a tip off regarding accused Vishal's presence in the area and the possibility of recovery of substantial amount of illegal arms from him.

A case was registered under Sections 25, 24 and 59 of the Arms Act at the Sultanpur Lodhi police station. Vishal was arrested and 2 illegal pistols and 4 live rounds were recovered from his possession.

During questioning, he revealed that he had procured the pistols for Rs 3 lakh from Manpreet about a month ago.

Manpreet was also arrested and a Bretta pistol. 30 bore, as well as an open pistol, was recovered from his possession.

On further investigation, accused Amandeep was also named in the case and brought on production warrant from the Hoshiarpur jail.

The accused's remand had been obtained, police informed, and the case was further being probed.