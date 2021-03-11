Three arrested with 40-kg poppy husk brought from Rajasthan

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 11

Three drug peddlers were arrested from the Mand area by the Jalandhar rural police in the last one week. SSP, Rural, Swarandeep Singh said on Thursday that the trio was bringing in drugs from the Chittorgarh area in Rajasthan and selling them off in Jalandhar.

The SSP said the trio was arrested from the Mand area on August 4. They were identified as Chamkaur Singh, alias Sonu (24), a resident of Choti Malsian, Ludhiana, (at present residing at Khurlapur village in Mehatpur, Jalandhar); Shinder Pal Singh, alias Doctor (40), a resident of Parjian Khurd in Sidhwan Bet, Ludhiana; and Balwant Singh (50), a resident of Gonsuwal at Mehatpur in Jalandhar.

Around 40-kg poppy husk was seized from them. Besides, a Scorpio car used in the crime was also recovered. The police said during investigation, the accused revealed that the poppy husk was brought from Chittorgarh in Rajasthan by them and was being sold off in Jalandhar.

A case under Sections 15-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered by Maqsudan police on August 4.

Similarly on August 10, a drug peddler was arrested from the Mand area by Maqsudan police. The accused has been identified as Harpreet Singh, alias Labbha, a resident of Talwandi Nau Bahar in Moga. Around 1-kg opium was recovered from his possession.

A case under Sections 18-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against him on August 10 at the Maqsudan police station.

In the third case, two persons, going from Jandu Singha to Johla, were apprehended on the basis of suspicion by Patara police during patrolling at Johla village. As soon as they saw a police patrolling party, both of them ran towards the roadside to relieve themselves, but were seen dropping polythene envelopes along the road.

While searching the polythene envelopes dropped by them, the police recovered 25-gm heroin from the two polythene bags. The duo has been identified as Kulwant Ram, a resident of Chandpur village in Patara, and Gurvinder Singh, alias Ruby, a resident of Mohalla Balmik at Dhilwan.

A case under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the Patara police station on August 10.

Talking to mediapersons, SP (D) Sarabjit Bahia said there were two previous cases registered against Gurvinder. He said the medical report of the duo revealed that both were taking drugs for which Section 27 of the NDPS Act has been added to the FIR.