Three arrested with heroin

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested a father-son duo and a woman on the charge of selling heroin. Station House Officer (SHO) Mohinder Pal said 10 grams of heroin was recovered from suspects identified as Jaspreet Kaur, alias Neha, a resident of Bir Pind village falling under the Nakodar Sadar police station, Onkar Singh, alias Rinki, a resident of Mohem village falling under the Mehat Pur police station, and his son Jaspreet, alias Jassi. The SHO said a case under Sections 21(B), 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered against the suspects. OC

Man held for selling liquor

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested a migrant on the charge of selling country-made liquor at a public place. Investigating officer Mandeep Singh said the suspect had been identified as Nasir Hak, a native of West Bengal and presently living in front of Arya School here. The IO said the suspect was selling liquor in front of a liquor vend at Ambedkar Chowk. As many as 550 ML of liquor was seized from his possession. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Punjab Excise Act had been registered against the suspect. He was later released on bail. OC

PO arrested after 7 years

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO), who was absconding for the past 7 years. Investigating officer Jaswinder Singh said the accused had been identified as Hajura Singh, a resident of Mehji Pur village in Hanumangarh district in Rajasthan. He was booked under the NDPS Act and the Arms Act on December 7, 2015 and was declared a PO on June 10, 2016. OC

Motorcycle stolen

Phagwara: A motorcycle bearing registration number PB-36H-6997 was found stolen from outside Virk Hospital in Hargobind Nagar on Monday. The owner of the bike, Jaskaran Singh, a resident of Satnampura, told the police that he went to the hospital after parking his bike. When he came out of the hospital, he found it missing. The police have registered a case.

#Nakodar #Phagwara