Three attacked with swords in Mehatpur

Tribune News Service

JALANDHAR, JUNE 27

In a daytime incident, three bike-borne youth were attacked brutally by a rival group of youth in Mehatpur town.

Nine assailants were chasing them in a Bolero and attacked them mercilessly using swords. The incident was captured in CCTV cameras. Shockingly, none of commuters came to the rescue of the victims.

The victims used to work with a band company and play musical instruments in marriages. Those booked included Kuldeep, Karan, Manjit Singh, Tibbi, Baljit, Toti, Gurbinder, Gobindi and Happy.

The complainant, Karan, said his brother, Gaurav, had gone to play band at a marriage ceremony in SS Farms. “My brother alongwith Raj and Gomes were on way back home on their bike when some youth in Bolero had started chasing them. They were hit by the Bolero after which the bikers lost control and fell on roadside. All three have received deep injuries on their heads, arms and legs and are admit in Civil Hospital", he said. All accused are still on run.