Three booked for assault

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked three persons on the charge of assaulting a villager. Investigating Officer (IO) Jasvir Singh said the accused have been identified as Ajay Kumar, a resident of Bopa Rai Kalan village and his two unidentified accomplices. Sital Singh, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that the accused assaulted him on October 31, resulting in injuries to him. The IO said a case under Sections 323,324 and 34 of the IPC has been registered against the accused. OC

Motorcycles, scooters stolen

Phagwara: Unidentified thieves barged into a vehicle showroom on Saturday night and decamped with motorcycles, scooters and other valuables. The showroom’s proprietor Mukesh Chopra complained to the police that the accused stole two motorcycles, two scooters, a laptop and documents from his showroom located on Shankar Road. Increasing incidents of thefts have created a sense of insecurity among the residents and put a question mark on the effectiveness of police patrolling. City SHO Bisman Singh said the police are investigating the matter. OC

Two booked for snatching

Jalandhar: The Nurmahal police have booked two unidentified miscreants on the charge of snatching earrings from a woman. Investigating Officer (IO) Avtar Lal said that Saroj, wife of Jagdish Lal, a resident of Batura village complained to the police that two unidentified motorcycle-borne accused snatched earrings (weight 10 grams) from her on the evening of November 4. The IO said that a case under Section 379-B and 34 of the IPC has been registered against the unidentified accused. OC

Peddler held under NDPS Act

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling intoxicant tablets. The investigating officer (IO) Mandeep Singh said that 145 intoxicant tablets were recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Ajay Kumar alias Ajay, a resident of Malrri village. The IO said that a case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused. OC

Gangster booked for extortion

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by a readymade garments dealer, the Nakodar city police have booked a gangster on the charge of extortion and criminal intimidation. The accused has been identified as Inda, the police said. The victim Bhupinder Singh, a resident of Adarsh Colony in Nakodar, complained to the police that the accused made a WhatsApp call to him on the morning of November 1 and introduced himself as a notorious gangster and demanded Rs 30 lakh in ransom and also threatened him with dire consequences if the money was not paid to him in time. The IO said that a case under Section 387 and 506 of the IPC has been registered against the accused and further investigations were on. .