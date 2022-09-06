Three booked for cheating

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, September 5

On the complaint of Neeraj Desai, presently residing near Law Gate of LPU, the police have registered a case under Sections 406,420 and 120B of the IPC against Amit of Noida, Badal of MP and Tushar, for duping her of Rs 50,818 for providing a job. Desai alleged that she gave the amount through bank but the accused neither provided her a job nor returned her money.