Three booked for cheating

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked three persons, including a woman, on the charges of cheating and breach of trust. Investigating Officer (IO) and Shankar police post in-charge Gurnam Singh said Makhan Ram, a resident of Uggi village, in his complaint to the police alleged that the accused promised to secure a job for him in the Police Department for Rs 7 lakh. They cheated him of Rs 2 lakh. The IO said a case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (breach of trust) of the IPC had been registered against the accused. OC

Hoshiarpur sees 3 new Covid cases

Hoshiarpur: Three fresh Covid-19 cases were reported from Hoshiarpur district on Wednesday. Giving information, officiating Civil Surgeon Dr Pawan Kumar said 267 fresh samples of people with suspicious flu-like symptoms were collected on Wednesday. The reports of 265 samples collected earlier were received. Of this, three persons tested positive. There were eight active cases in the district. OC

Man booked for murder bid

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have booked an Amritsar resident on the charge of attempt to murder and firing. Investigating Officer (IO) Harwindar Singh said the accused had been identified as Yodhvir Singh, alias Yoda, son of Gurindar Singh, a resident of Do-Burji Road, Sultanwind, in Amritsar. Indar Pal Singh, a resident of Sangowal village, complained to the police that he was participating in a marriage function on March 26 when the accused opened fire. The IO said a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act had been registered against the accused.