Three booked for cheating

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked three family members, including a couple, on the charges of cheating and breach of trust. Investigating officer (IO) Manjinder Singh said the suspects had been identified as Davinder Singh of Nawan Pind Jattan under the Nakodar city police station, his wife Dalvir Kaur and daughter Rajbir Kaur, who now lives in Canada. Gurdev Singh of Nangal Ambian village complained to the SSP, Jalandhar (Rural), that he had solemnised his son Amrit Pal Singh's marriage with Rajbir Kaur in 2017 and sent her to Canada. He said Rajbir intentionally filed improper application for his son's migration and her family cheated him of Rs 22.5 lakh. A case was registered against the three suspects after an inquiry. OC

Two booked for demanding dowry

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have booked two members of a family in a dowry harassment case. Investigating officer (IO) Rajinder Pal Singh said the suspects had been identified as Subash Chander of Samrala Chowk, Ludhiana, and his son Sahil Kumar. Radhi Sharma of Shankar Road, Nakodar, had filed a complaint with the SSP, Jalandhar (Rural), that her marriage was solemnised with Subash Chandar and he was demanding more and more dowry from her parents. A case under Sections 498-A and 406 of the IPC was registered against the suspects after an inquiry. OC

Two booked for snatching

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have booked two unidentified miscreants on the charge of snatching cash and a smartphone. Balwinder Singh of Nawan Pind Akalian village complained to the police that he was returning home on October 10 when two unidentified bike-borne suspects with covered faces waylaid him and snatched Rs 11,000 and a smartphone from him. Investigating officer (IO) Bhajan Singh said a case under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC was registered against unidentified suspects. OC

Juvenile held for kidnapping

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested a local resident on the charge of kidnapping a minor. Investigating Officer (IO) Buta Ram said the suspect was identified as Rohit, alias Bargar, of Indra Colony. Pinka of Mohalla Baghiarr Pura had complained to the police that the suspect kidnapped her minor daughter on the pretext of marrying her on October 30. The IO said a case under Sections 363 and 366 of the IPC had been registered against the suspect, who was a juvenile. OC

Proclaimed offender held

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) absconding for the past few months. Investigating Officer (IO) Kashmir Singh said the accused had been identified as Tehal Singh, alias Laadi, of Gounsu Wal village. The accused was wanted in a case of drug peddling registered in 2018. Five grams of heroin was recovered from him when he was arrested.

