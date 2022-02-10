Three booked for criminal trespass

Our Correspondent

Shahkot: The Shahkot police on Tuesday booked three members of a family on the charges of criminal trespass and mischief. Investigating Officer (IO) Kashmir Singh said the accused have been identified as Jagtar Singh, a resident of Ram Pur village, his son Jogindar, alias Shambu, and brother Veeru. Tarlok Singh, a resident of Thamuwal, complained to the police that the accused destroyed boundary marks of demarcation in his land and threatened him with dire consequences. A case under Sections 489, 427 447 and 34 of the IPC and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act has been registered against the accused. OC

45 fresh cases, one death in district

Jalandhar: The district on Wednesday reported 45 new cases of Covid-19. With new additions, the total reached 77,750 cases. Besides, the district recorded one more death due to the virus, pushing the death toll to 1,563. As many as 75,461 people recovered from the disease in the district while the number of active cases reached 726. Meanwhile, in Kapurthala, 26 new cases of Covid-19 were reported on Wednesday. The district tally reached 23,648. One more death due to Covid-19 was reported in the district. The death toll has reached 575 in the district. TNS

Two booked for raping girl

Phagwara: The Phagwara police have registered a case against two persons for allegedly raping a girl. The victim, a resident of Tarn Taran, has complained to the police that the accused, Gurjit Singh of Purheera, Hoshiarpur, and his accomplice, assured her of providing a job in their company and raped her. Kapurthala SSP Dyama Harish said the accused forced her for prostitution, made a video and threatened to upload it on social media. However, no arrest has been made so far and efforts are on to nab the accused. OC

Woman missing, case registered

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have registered a missing report in connection with disappearance of a married woman. Jaswindar Singh, a resident of Salaichan village, complained to the police that his wife Pinki went out of home on January 23 to work at a boutique shop and did not return home. Investigating Officer Ram Kishan said a missing report has been registered. OC

Three booked on assault charge

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have booked three persons on the charge of assaulting a co-villager. Investigating Officer (IO) Salindar Singh said the accused have been identified as Pipal Singh, Kulwindar Singh and Sukhdev Singh, all residents of Bau Pur Bet village. Gurdial Singh, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that the accused assaulted him on December 7 at Danewal village near the Sutlej. A case under Sections 323, 325 and 34 of the IPC has been registered against the accused.