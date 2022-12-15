Three booked for dowry harassment

Hoshiarpur, December 14
The Hariana police have booked the husband, the mother-in-law and the father-in-law of a woman after she accused them of demanding more from her in dowry.
Amarjeet Kaur, the complainant, has told the police that her husband and her in-laws used to torture her because she did not fulfil their demand of dowry. A case has been registered.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
Following Delhi acid attack, women’s commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon
The acid used in the attack on the girl in Dwarka on Wednesd...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...