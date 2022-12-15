Three booked for dowry harassment

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, December 14

The Hariana police have booked the husband, the mother-in-law and the father-in-law of a woman after she accused them of demanding more from her in dowry.

Amarjeet Kaur, the complainant, has told the police that her husband and her in-laws used to torture her because she did not fulfil their demand of dowry. A case has been registered.