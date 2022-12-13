Three booked for duping residents

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 12

The Nurmahal police have booked two travel agents under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC for allegedly duping a Nurmahal resident of Rs 10.02 lakh on the pretext of sending his nephew abroad.

Investigating officer (IO) Daljit Singh said the accused have been identified as Sukhjindar Singh Dhanjal and Sanjiv Kumar of Jalandhar.

The IO added that Gurmit Singh, a resident of Gorsian Nihal village, had complained to the police that he had paid Rs 10.02 lakh to the accused for facilitating his nephew’s migration abroad. However, they neither sent his nephew abroad, and nor they returned his money.

In a separate case, the Nakodar police have booked a female travel agent, Gurpreet Kaur, for duping Nakodar resident Hardev Singh of Rs 8.54 lakh on the pretext of sending his son abroad.