Three booked for duping Shahkot man of Rs 13.75L

Tribune News Service

Phagwara, February 27

The Shahkot police have booked three travel agents, including a couple, for allegedly duping a Shahkot resident of Rs 13.75 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad.

Shahkot Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gurpreet Singh, who is the investigating officer (IO) in the case, said the accused have been identified as Niraj Attar, a resident of Baba Banda Bahadar Nagar, Ludhiana, and his wife Rajni Bala and Gurcharan Singh, a resident of Mohalla Bagh Wala, Shahkot.

A resident of Mohalla Gobind Nagar, Shahkot, had complained to the police that he had paid Rs 13.75 lakh to the accused for facilitating his migration to Canada, but he was not sent abroad and nor did he return his money.

The IO said a case has been registered under Sections 406, 420 and 120-B of the IPC and Section 13 of the Travel Professions Regulation Act after an inquiry.