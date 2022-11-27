Three booked for scuffle with cops

Hoshiarpur, November 26
The Chabbewal police have registered a case against a couple and their son for allegedly obstructing the work of police personnel.
According to information, Sub-Inspector Jagdish of the Chabbewal police station alleged in his complaint that acting on a tip-off, he along with a police party reached Jandoli village to arrest Karan Singh. When he reached the accused’s house, Karan, his father Ranjit Singh and mother Kulwinder Kaur, started a dispute with him.
Sub-Inspector Jagdish said the accused manhandled the police party and helped in escaping the accused, Karan.
